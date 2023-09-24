Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $272.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

