Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

GLD stock opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.