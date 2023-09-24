Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $430,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,317,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 430,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $272.62. 1,541,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,251. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $284.63 and a 200 day moving average of $267.63.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

