Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Tops $273.75 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $273.75 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,592.42 or 0.05988701 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00033732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026670 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04164964 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $4,021,994.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

