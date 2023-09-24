Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 218,084 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 105.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,084 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.13% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $34,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $80.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,046. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.48 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

