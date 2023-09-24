Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 78,799 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 78,799 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.14% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $92.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,637,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,019,830. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.02 and a 52 week high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

