Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 29,960 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Crane Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VO traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.01. 499,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,263. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.