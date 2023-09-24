Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Martin Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,631 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,111,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 130.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,221,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $262,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,734. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.44. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

