Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

AXP traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,380,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.01. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $112.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

