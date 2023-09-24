Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,538.9% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.08.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.04. 3,489,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,148. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. 3M has a 12-month low of $92.38 and a 12-month high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is -211.27%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

