United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.0% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UPS traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.78. 3,206,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,247,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.51 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.