Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Has $396,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $396.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,206,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $317.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $410.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.