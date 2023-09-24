Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 750.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,887 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 1.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Accenture by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 131.6% in the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.09 on Friday, hitting $316.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.62 and a 200-day moving average of $297.87. The company has a market capitalization of $210.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

