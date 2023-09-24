Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $25,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after buying an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.47. 8,149,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,137. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

