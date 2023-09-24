Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Sells 304 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.0% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.1% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 556.4% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 56,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.39. 502,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,136. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day moving average is $156.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $167.62.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

