Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 650 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% in the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $323,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 665,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,581,000 after buying an additional 103,506 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,191,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,319,847. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.