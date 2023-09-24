Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 53 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,423,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,111,439,000 after buying an additional 633,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,354,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,544,130,000 after buying an additional 194,602 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,024,306,000 after buying an additional 161,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after buying an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TMO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.71.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $502.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,149. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $539.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.