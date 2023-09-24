Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 13,116 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,897 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,116 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 1.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,464,453,000 after buying an additional 5,767,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after purchasing an additional 189,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after purchasing an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,459,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,226,896. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $186.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

