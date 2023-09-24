Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.39. 502,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,136. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

