Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,020,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,460.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,391,000 after purchasing an additional 498,456 shares during the last quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,282,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,599,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.90. 465,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.27. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

