Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 2,133 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $104.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.80. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

