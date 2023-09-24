Atwater Malick LLC Has $5.42 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,688 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 2.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $81.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

