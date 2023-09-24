iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.09. 1,940,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average of $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

