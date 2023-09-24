Capitol Family Office Inc. Sells 176 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Capitol Family Office Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capitol Family Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capitol Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,534,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 321,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.56. 3,379,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,200. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42.

