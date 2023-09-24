Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Trimmed by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.63. 2,145,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,955. The stock has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.94.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

