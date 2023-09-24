SNS Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 228,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,553,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 76,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.71. The company had a trading volume of 514,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,406. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $47.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

