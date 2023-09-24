L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Invests $684,000 in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.73. 15,684,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,239,990. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.86.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

