L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.4% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.59.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $285.28. 953,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.