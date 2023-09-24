Avity Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,054 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 2.5% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.70. 1,894,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,182,086. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.