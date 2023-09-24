Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.35. 4,405,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,190. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.07 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $82,281,503.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at $37,167,862,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,827,065 shares of company stock worth $746,491,655 over the last three months. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

