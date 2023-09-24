Wedmont Private Capital Has $2.40 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,653 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,246,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 171.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock worth $1,434,809. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $512.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,702,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $532.01 and its 200-day moving average is $449.54. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The company has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.52.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

