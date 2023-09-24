Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC Has $23.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $213.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.