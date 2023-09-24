Centerpoint Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $63.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

