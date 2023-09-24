iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 220,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,756,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 103,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.18. 4,823,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,386,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.43. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

