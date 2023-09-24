Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $365,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares during the period. Finally, Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VIG stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.13. 1,067,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.