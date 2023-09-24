Uniswap (UNI) Hits Market Cap of $2.47 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.47 billion and $33.51 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $4.27 or 0.00016071 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Uniswap has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00243565 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013911 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,031 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,031 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.25742633 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 814 active market(s) with $39,912,572.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

