Achain Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $170,212.83 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Achain has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009507 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002486 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002814 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003554 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.