iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IVV opened at $434.30 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $449.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $429.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

