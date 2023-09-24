iExec RLC Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003793 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $72.96 million and $11.73 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00008374 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020945 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017002 BTC.
- Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.
- GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014545 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,585.73 or 1.00033641 BTC.
- SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000669 BTC.
- Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002409 BTC.
iExec RLC Profile
iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec.
Buying and Selling iExec RLC
