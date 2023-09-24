Aragon Price Reaches $4.86 on Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $209.64 million and approximately $19.07 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $4.86 or 0.00018274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aragon Profile

Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,166,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

