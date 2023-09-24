Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.62 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. Nano has a market cap of $82.13 million and $909,389.65 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nano has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00002319 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,576.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00243565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $207.56 or 0.00780981 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00013911 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00537763 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00057313 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00117126 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

