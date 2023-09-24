Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 101,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 93.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EMR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,448,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,957. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

