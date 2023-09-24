FDx Advisors Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 39,620 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,661,000 after buying an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.68 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

