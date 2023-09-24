Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 35,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $249.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.07. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

