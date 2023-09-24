Bremer Bank National Association Invests $735,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $44.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.