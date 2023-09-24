852 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by Ergawealth Advisors Inc.

Ergawealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $357.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.37.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.