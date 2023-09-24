Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,462 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,960,000 after buying an additional 1,074,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,818,000 after buying an additional 805,938 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV remained flat at $49.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798,731 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

