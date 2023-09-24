Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 590 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bowman & Co S.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.12.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.03. 11,152,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,605,056. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

