Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,075,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $4.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $554.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 79.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $573.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $522.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

