Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

D stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $77.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

